1/1
Jacqueline Avril "Jackie" McGarry
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Avril "Jackie" McGarry, 79, of Olanta, passed away Thursday July 9, 2020 in Hillsdale, PA.

Born September 26, 1940 in Kent, England, she was the daughter of John W. and Dorothy Vera (Coles) Davies. Mrs. McGarry had worked in the Dietary Department of Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville for 10 years.

She was a member of the Curwensville First Baptist Church, the Curwensville L.O.O.M. Family Center #268 and the Curwensville W.O.T.M. Chapter #692.

On April 13, 1988 in the Curwensville First Baptist Church, she wed Drew C. McGarry who survives along with 2 children: Patrick Gaul and wife Nicole of Curwensville and Sandi Wilke and husband Jerry of Orillia, Ontario, Canada; 2 stepchildren: Michelle McGarry and Dawn McGarry both of Wisconsin and Lynn McGee of Curwensville.

Also surviving are 5 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 5 step great grandchildren as well as 3 step sisters: Marlene, Karen, and Pam.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Anthony.

Services for Jackie McGarry will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 6 PM, with the Reverend Daniel Osterhout officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 to 6 PM. Masks must be worn at the funeral home.

The family suggests contributions be made to: Alzheimer's Association - Pittsburgh Chapter * 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite #200 * Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Service
06:00 PM
Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved