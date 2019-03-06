Jacqueline W. "Jackie" Zwolski, 81, of Curwensville passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital after a lengthy illness.



Born June 30, 1937 in Penn Township, she was the daughter of Jack and Blanche (Spencer) Williams.



She had first been employed by MacGregor's Sportswear in both Clearfield and Curwensville. She then retired from the Bell Telephone Company as a service representative after 30 years of service.



She was a member of St. Timothy's Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, a past president and also head of the Kitchen Committee. She was also an avid bowler at the Clearfield Lanes.



On April 28, 1962 at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, she wed James Zwolski, who survives along with a sister, Jeanette DuBois of West Decatur as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Louise Bachelier.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville with Father A. Stephen Collins as celebrant. Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.



Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville and again from 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, when the procession will depart for the church.



The Rosary will be recited by members of St. Timothy Altar and Rosary Society at 1:45 p.m. Friday followed immediately by the Scripture Vigil Service at 2 p.m.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Clearfield County Cancer Support Group, c/o Mrs. Sonya Greene, 610 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833 or to the St. Timothy Relay for Life Team, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, PA 16833.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary