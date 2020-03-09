|
James A. Anderson, 82, of Clearfield died Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home.
He was born Sept. 24, 1937 in Clearfield, a son of the late George E. and Esther C. (Wood) Anderson.
Mr. Anderson was employed with Kurtz Bros. for 44 years until his retirement in 1999. During that time, he worked as laborer, stockman and truck driver.
He was a member of the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen's Club. Mr. Anderson mowed and maintained the Lawrence Township Recreation Park for over 20 years. In recognition of this, the baseball field was named in his honor.
He's survived by three children, Joseph M. Anderson and his wife, Ruby of Clearfield, David P. Anderson of Clearfield and Theresa K. Crowell of Millersburg; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother, George Anderson and his wife, Betty of Harrisburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna M. (Bergey) Anderson on April 7, 2012; a son, James Anderson Jr.; a son-in-law, Randy Crowell; a daughter-in-law, Patti Anderson; and a brother, Dwight Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield, with the Rev. Jimmy Hopper officiating. Burial and committal service will be at 2:30 p.m. in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Frenchville.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , 108R N. Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-3678.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020