James A. Mack, 71, of East New Market, Md., and formerly of DuBois, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Md.
Born Nov. 5, 1947 in DuBois, he's the son of the late James M. and Jane E. (Trude) Mack.
On April 6, 2019, he married Patricia (Yarwasky) Mack, who survives, along with two sons, Dr. Steven Mack and his wife, Leslie of Bridgeville, Pa., and David Mack and his wife, Christy of Reading, Pa.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
