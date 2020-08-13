James A. Naddeo, Esquire, 77, of Clearfield died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA.
He was born on August 31, 1942 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Anthony and Ernestine (Meacci) Naddeo.
Jim grew up in Curwensville area and graduated from Curwensville Area High School in 1960. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Penn State University in 1964. Jim then continued his education by earning his Juris Doctor degree from the Dickinson School of Law in 1967. At that time, Jim moved back to Clearfield and had been actively practicing law.
Mr. Naddeo was currently the solicitor for Lawrence Township and had been a former Clearfield Area High School board president and a former board president for the YMCA in Clearfield. Jim had also been chairman for the Republic Party in Clearfield. He was currently a member of the Sons and Daughters of Italy Club, Clearfield and the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge #540, Clearfield. Mr. Naddeo was currently a social member of the Clearfield Curwensville Country Club and has been a long time contributor to Penn State University.
He is survived by his wife, Pam (Steranka) Naddeo of Clearfield; two children, John Naddeo and wife Christie of Clearfield, and Janene Keay and husband Eric of Ocean Pines, MD; two granddaughters, Gabrielle and Maggie Naddeo; a sister, Barbara Clapsaddle and husband John of Westminster, MD. Jim had also been a godfather to numerous people.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Jean (Ogden) Naddeo in 2002.
Friends will be received at the Clearfield Curwensville Country Club, 1125 Country Club Road, Clearfield, on Monday from 2-8 PM. IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT SOCIAL DISTANCING BE OBSERVED AND MASKS MUST BE WORN. A public remembrance service will be held at the Clearfield Curwensville Country, 1125 Country Club Road, Clearfield on Monday at 5 PM with the remainder of the visitation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family strongly suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Ernestine Naddeo Nursing Scholarship, 650 Beech Street, Curwensville, PA 16833; the Clearfield YMCA, 21 N. Second Street, Clearfield, PA 16830; or the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation, 6 S. Front Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
