James A. Naddeo
1942 - 2020
James A. Naddeo, Esquire, 77, of Clearfield died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA.

He was born on August 31, 1942 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Anthony and Ernestine (Meacci) Naddeo.

Jim grew up in Curwensville area and graduated from Curwensville Area High School in 1960. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Penn State University in 1964. Jim then continued his education by earning his Juris Doctor degree from the Dickinson School of Law in 1967. At that time, Jim moved back to Clearfield and had been actively practicing law.

Mr. Naddeo was currently the solicitor for Lawrence Township and had been a former Clearfield Area High School board president and a former board president for the YMCA in Clearfield. Jim had also been chairman for the Republic Party in Clearfield. He was currently a member of the Sons and Daughters of Italy Club, Clearfield and the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge #540, Clearfield. Mr. Naddeo was currently a social member of the Clearfield Curwensville Country Club and has been a long time contributor to Penn State University.

He is survived by his wife, Pam (Steranka) Naddeo of Clearfield; two children, John Naddeo and wife Christie of Clearfield, and Janene Keay and husband Eric of Ocean Pines, MD; two granddaughters, Gabrielle and Maggie Naddeo; a sister, Barbara Clapsaddle and husband John of Westminster, MD. Jim had also been a godfather to numerous people.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Jean (Ogden) Naddeo in 2002.

Friends will be received at the Clearfield Curwensville Country Club, 1125 Country Club Road, Clearfield, on Monday from 2-8 PM. IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT SOCIAL DISTANCING BE OBSERVED AND MASKS MUST BE WORN. A public remembrance service will be held at the Clearfield Curwensville Country, 1125 Country Club Road, Clearfield on Monday at 5 PM with the remainder of the visitation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family strongly suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Ernestine Naddeo Nursing Scholarship, 650 Beech Street, Curwensville, PA 16833; the Clearfield YMCA, 21 N. Second Street, Clearfield, PA 16830; or the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation, 6 S. Front Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Clearfield Curwensville Country Club
AUG
17
Vigil
05:00 PM
Clearfield Curwensville Country Club
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
August 13, 2020
Mr. Naddeo is and/or was a true gentleman. He always lend a helping hand. My condolences to the family & his colleagues. Sincerely, Charles Leggs & Family.
Gail Henry
Acquaintance
August 13, 2020
Mr. Naddeo had/has a good heart. He always lend a helping hand. My condolences to the family & his colleagues. Sincerely, Gail Henry, Charles Leggs & Family.
Gail Henry
Acquaintance
August 13, 2020
Jim and I were very good friends. We grew up together. I've known him all my life. We always had respect for one another. I miss him deeply. Love to his family.
Robert P. Girardi
Robert P Girardi
Friend
August 13, 2020
He was a very nice person he and my dad were in the bar Association together.and allways had time to say hi and would helpbif he could my condolences to the family
Dinah dague
Friend
August 13, 2020
What a wonderful person. Remember him from the 1950s in our hometown of Curwensville. He was so well liked by the entire community. May the perpetual light of God’s love and grace shine upon you for all eternity. God bless the Naddeo Family and give them strength.
Jack and Susan Morgan
Friend
August 13, 2020
John Morgan
August 13, 2020
Mr. Naddeo was my attorney for the past 25 years and has helped me in more ways than I could ever list. He guided me and kept me grounded to get the best outcome for myself and my son. He will be greatly missed.
Tracy
Acquaintance
August 13, 2020
Jim was a very wonderful person and a special friend.
He was so kind to everyone that knew him. He will be missed by all who knew him. Our very deepest sympathy
to the family. May God Bless you all and give you strength during this very difficult time.

Sincerely,
Anna Marie & John Toto
Anna Marie & John Toto
Friend
August 13, 2020
I am so sorry for you loss! Mr. Naddeo was a great man. He will surely be missed.
Amy Godin
Acquaintance
August 13, 2020
“Hearts will never be practical until they can be made unbreakable.” My deepest sympathy to Jim’s family.
Kim Eboch
Friend
August 12, 2020
Mr Naddeo was my lawyer but I also considered him a friend. He was a very caring man and will be very much missed. I send my condolences to his family and colleagues Iam so sorry for your loss
Susie Dilts
Acquaintance
