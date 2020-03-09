|
James A. Walker, 87, of Clearfield died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Knickerbocker Villa in Clearfield.
Born Dec. 23, 1932 at Clearfield Hospital, he was the son of the late James and Gertrude (Shultz) Walker.
He's survived by his wife, the former Mary McHenry, and two sons, Crain A. Walker and his wife, Holly of Clearfield and Curtis H. Walker.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with Mr. Galen "Bud" Baughman officiating. Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.
A gathering will be held for family and friends from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020