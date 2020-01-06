|
|
James C. Folmar, 80, of Drifting passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at his home following an extended illness.
He was born July 18, 1939 in Philipsburg, the son of the late Eugene and Margaret (Plubel) Folmar of Frenchville.
He attended the one-room schoolhouse in Keewaydin, and was a member of the St. Francis High School, class of 1956. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves and U.S. Air Force.
Mr. Folmar was a professional long-distance truck driver for over 50 years, and had traveled over four million miles during his career in the lower 48 states and Canada.
He was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
He's survived by his wife, Doris (DeBoer) Folmar, to whom he was wed Feb. 13, 1988, and his sons, John (Sara) Folmar of Morrisdale; Wayne (Jen) Folmar of Drifting and Denise (Dennis) Strickland of Sturgis, Mich.
He's survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He's also survived by his sisters, Shirley Platano of Ashtabula, Ohio and Karen (Frank) Anderson of Hilton Head, S.C.
Mr. Folmar was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Helen C. (Franek) Folmar; sisters, Bonita Shephard and Sandy (Kay) Matthews; and brother, Allen J. Folmar.
He was a life-long member of the St. Severin Catholic Church in Drifting.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at St. Severin Catholic Church in Drifting, with Father David A. Perry Jr. as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Severin Catholic Cemetery with military honors accorded at the graveside by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Young People Who Care Inc., P.O. Box 129, Frenchville, PA 16836.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 6 to Jan. 11, 2020