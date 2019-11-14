|
James D. Duttry, 83, of DuBois died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at his home.
Born Oct. 15, 1936 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Stephen and Rhoda (Edinger) Duttry.
On April 2, 1960, he married his wife of 59 years, Janet (Miles) Duttry, who survives along with his children, Duane Duttry of DuBois, Dennis Duttry and his wife, Melissa of Reynoldsville, Tammy Anderson and her husband, Dan of DuBois and Darla Carolus and her husband, Paul, also of DuBois.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church with the Rev. Ray Baker officiating.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 14 to Nov. 23, 2019