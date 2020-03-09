|
James D. Zimmerman, 81, of Sykesville died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Christ the King Manor.
Born Sept. 19, 1938 in Sykesville, he was the son of the late Doyle and Margaret (Buhite) Zimmerman.
He's survived by his children, Jann Zimmerman of DuBois, Jill Yamrick and her husband, Ronald "Yum", Mark Zimmerman and his wife, Colleen and Mack Zimmerman and his wife, Gina, all of Sykesville.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Brooks officiating.
Burial will be in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020