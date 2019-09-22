|
|
James Dale Taylor, 71, of Philipsburg passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Danville.
Born March 22, 1948 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Jonathan Dale Taylor and Hazel C. (Holt) Taylor.
On May 29, 1970, he married Doris (Krysiak) Taylor, who survives at home.
Mr. Taylor was an active member of St. Barbara's Parish in Houtzdale and an officer of the Reliance Fire Company in Philipsburg.
He was employed by the Norfolk Southern Railroad until his retirement. He enjoyed volunteering at his church and fire hall; he especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Along with his wife, he's survived by two daughters, Julie A Dunkle and her husband, Ryan of Danville and Janene M. Duty and her husband, Dan of Pittsburgh and six grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew and Jonathan Dunkle of Danville and Jimmy, Sophia and Joey Duty of Pittsburgh.
Also surviving are four sisters, Elaine Legrand and her husband, Don of Bridgewater, N.J., Carol K. Richner of Gearhartville in rural Philipsburg, Fay Burge of Philipsburg and Mary Lou Goss of West Decatur and a brother, David O. Taylor and his wife, Liz of Hawk Run.
Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John R. Taylor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Barbara's Polish National Catholic Church, Houtzdale, with Father Scott Lill as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Barbara's Cemetery, Houtzdale.
Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc, Houtzdale.
Memorial donations may be made to St Barbara's Polish National Catholic Church, 76 Emery Ave., Houtzdale, PA 16651.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019