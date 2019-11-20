Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Clearfield
16 N Front St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8446
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James David Hunt Jr.


1961 - 2019
Send Flowers
James David Hunt Jr. Obituary
James David Hunt Jr., 58, of Wallaceton died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after a brief illness.

Born June 13, 1961 in Philipsburg, he was the son of James David Sr. and Bertha Ann (Shepler) Hunt.

On June 21, 1986 in Glen Richey, he wed the former Penny Emigh, who survives along with three children, Joni Rowles of Philipsburg and Chealsee Hunt and her fiancé, Daniel Sharpless and Anthony Hunt and his fiancée, Shelby Swoope, both of Clearfield.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield, with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -