|
|
|
James David Hunt Jr., 58, of Wallaceton died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after a brief illness.
Born June 13, 1961 in Philipsburg, he was the son of James David Sr. and Bertha Ann (Shepler) Hunt.
On June 21, 1986 in Glen Richey, he wed the former Penny Emigh, who survives along with three children, Joni Rowles of Philipsburg and Chealsee Hunt and her fiancé, Daniel Sharpless and Anthony Hunt and his fiancée, Shelby Swoope, both of Clearfield.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield, with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019