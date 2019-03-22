Resources More Obituaries for James Carcella Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James E. Carcella

1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers James E. Carcella, 90, of DuBois went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital surrounded by his loving children.



Born Nov. 16, 1928 in Rossiter, he was the son of the late Elmer and Mary Ann (Pitzrell) Carcella.



He leaves behind his son, Michael Carcella and his wife, Kim of Penfield and his daughters, Roseann Dykstra and her husband, Larry of Wake, Va., Pamela Price of Brookville, Bunny Wilson and her husband, Brad of DuBois and Felicia Steele of Falls Creek.



Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.



Full military honors will be accorded from the church by members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.



Full military honors will be accorded from the church by members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.

Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2019