James E. Gillen


1926 - 2019
James E. Gillen, 92, of Irvona died Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

Born July 26, 1926 in Madera, he was the son of the late Frank and Rachel (Richardson) Gillen.

In addition to his wife, the former Shirley E. Granville, he is survived by a son, David Terry Gillen and his wife, Carolyn of Strongstown and a daughter, Jill Gillen of Northern Cambria.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Madera.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday with the Rev. Darrell Irvine officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery, Madera.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019
