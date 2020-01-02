Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
James Edward "Jim" Tressler Jr.


1960 - 2020
James Edward "Jim" Tressler Jr. Obituary
James "Jim" Edward Tressler Jr., 59, of DuBois died at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

He was born Feb. 14, 1960 in Greensburg, Pa., the son of the late James and Marilyn Tressler.

He's survived by his wife, Suzanne of 34 years and three daughters, Melanie (Joseph) McCabe of Camas, Wash., Heather (Stephen) Cherry of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Miranda Tressler of Pittsburgh, Pa.

Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Bockus officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
