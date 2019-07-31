|
James Edwin McCall, 96, of Chester Hill died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
Born Aug. 20, 1922 in Falls Creek, Pa., he was the son of the late James Forrest and Lila Mae (Lowers) McCall.
Honoring Mr. McCall's wishes, private services will be held at a date to be determined by the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in Gant Daily from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019