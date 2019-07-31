Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Resources
More Obituaries for James McCall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edwin McCall


1922 - 2019
Send Flowers
James Edwin McCall Obituary
James Edwin McCall, 96, of Chester Hill died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

Born Aug. 20, 1922 in Falls Creek, Pa., he was the son of the late James Forrest and Lila Mae (Lowers) McCall.

Honoring Mr. McCall's wishes, private services will be held at a date to be determined by the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in Gant Daily from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.