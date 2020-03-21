|
|
James F. English Jr., 71, of Woodland died on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home.
He was born on May 14, 1948 in Woodland, a son of the late James F. Sr. and Iona M. (Turner) English.
Mr. English was a 1967 graduate from the Clearfield High School. He then joined the Army and served during the Vietnam War. Upon his discharge, he was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 35 years, retiring as a foreman. Mr. English was a member of Mineral Springs Bible Tabernacle.
He is survived by three children, James F. English III and wife April, Tonya Bloom of Woodland, and Anthony English of Woodland; six grandchildren, Logan, Adin, and Nolan English, Kearston and Ivy Casher, and Kayla English; and two great grandchildren; Zayden and Lorien Martin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob Casher; and a sister, Judy English.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. Burial will be in the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020