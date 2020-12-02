James "Turk" Henry, age 70 of Ashville, PA formerly of DuBois, PA died Monday, November 30,2020 at Haida Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hastings, PA.



Born on September 15, 1950 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Robert V. and Patricia (Gray) Henry.



Turk was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.



Due to our current circumstances there will be no public visitation and a service will be announced at a later date.



Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.









