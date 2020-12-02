1/
James "Turk" Henry
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Turk" Henry, age 70 of Ashville, PA formerly of DuBois, PA died Monday, November 30,2020 at Haida Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hastings, PA.

Born on September 15, 1950 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Robert V. and Patricia (Gray) Henry.

Turk was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

Due to our current circumstances there will be no public visitation and a service will be announced at a later date.

Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved