James Irvin Tudor, 47, of Mahaffey passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his residence.



Born Sept. 16, 1971 in DuBois, he was the son of James Lee and Colleen (Bedell) Tudor.



Mr. Tudor had been a self-employed contractor and carpenter but most recently was working as a personal caregiver.



On July 11, 1992 in Curwensville, he wed the former Shelly Hunt, who survives along with two children, a daughter, Krysta Elizabeth Tudor of Clymer and a son, Eric James Tudor, who's currently serving with the U.S. Air Force at Ramstein AFB in Germany.



Also surviving are a granddaughter, Elise Nicole Strong; his "brother," Lee Knox; his "sister," Patty Brinkly; his brother-in-law, Earl Hunt Jr. and his wife, Sheree; and his mother- and father-in-law, Earl "Butch" and Aggie Hunt.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville, with the Rev. John F. White officiating.



Friends will be received from 11 a.m. Saturday until the hour of services at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.



Published in Gant Daily from June 27 to June 29, 2019