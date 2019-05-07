Services The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville 300 State St Curwensville , PA 16833 (814) 236-2872 Resources More Obituaries for James Pinto Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Joseph Pinto

1942 - 2018 Obituary Flowers James Joseph Pinto peacefully entered into God's eternal rest Dec. 17, 2018 in Clearfield. Born Nov. 9, 1942 in Windber, he was the son of Virginia and Michael Pinto.



He served as the postmaster in Clearfield for 13 years until retiring in 2002 after 31 years of faithful service to the U.S. Postal Service.



Mr. Pinto was a member of the National Test Team for U.S.P.S. He traveled extensively to consult and assist with the purchase of new equipment for installation throughout the country.



He was admired and respected by his staff locally and throughout the U.S.P.S. system because of his expertise, work ethic and true concern for those under his supervision.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at the chapel of the Clearfield Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jimmy Hopper and Deacon Tom Conlin co-officiating. Burial will be in the Hill Crest Cemetery in Clearfield.



Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, May 17 in the sanctuary of the Clearfield Presbyterian Church and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18 in the church's chapel.



Military honors will be accorded in the church's chapel by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.



The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Gamma Knife Brain Unit, UPMC Presbyterian, c/o Dr. Edward Monaco Team, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from May 7 to May 18, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries