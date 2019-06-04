|
James L. Kolivoski, 84, of Frenchville went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 3, 2019.
Born Oct. 11, 1934, he was the son of the late Mike and Amelia (Benson) Kolivoski.
On Aug. 28, 1954 in Grassflat, he wed Elaine M. (Mann) Kolivoski, who survives along with his children, Debra E. Stone of Clearfield; Carol L. Evans and her husband, Larry C., of Brookville; Janet R. Turner and her husband, Darrell W., of Morrisdale; and Christopher J. Kolivoski and his wife, Deanna of Lewisberry, Pa.
Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Karthaus, with the Rev. Vicki Beilfuss officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery, Karthaus.
Published in Gant Daily from June 4 to June 7, 2019
