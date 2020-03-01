Home

James L. "Shakey" Ransdorf


1939 - 2020
James L. "Shakey" Ransdorf Obituary
James L. "Shakey" Ransdorf, 81, of Philipsburg and formerly of Hawk Run and Renovo, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at his residence.

He was born Jan. 10, 1939 in Renovo, a son of the late Eugene W. and anna Mae (Middlekoff) Ransdorf.

He was married on Oct. 31, 1964 in Renovo to the former Patsy C. Wykoff, who survives along with three sons, James D. Ransdorf and his wife, Tina of Philipsburg, Eugene P. Ransdorf and his wife, Lynde of Allport and Michael W. Ransdorf and his wife, Karen of Philipsburg.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, Philipsburg, is serving the family.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
