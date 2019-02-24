Resources More Obituaries for James Bolam Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Lawrence Bolam

1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers James Lawrence Bolam, 80, of DuBois died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Christ The King Manor, DuBois.



Born Sept. 16, 1938 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Noker) Bolam.



On May 12, 1962, he married Barbara DeRalph, who survives along with one son, James L. Bolam II and his wife, Mary Kay of DuBois and one daughter, Justine M. Bolam and her companion, Robert Pulvar of Washington, Pa.



Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.



Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the church. Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019