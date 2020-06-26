James M. Heltzel, age 72 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home.



Born on July 7, 1947 in Cochranton, PA, he was the son of the late Herald and Alice (McConnell) Heltzel.



On September 19, 1970 he married Rose (Clemente) Heltzel. She survives.



Due to our current situation there will be a private visitation from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church with Father Edward Walk as celebrant.



Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.



