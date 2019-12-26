|
James Q. "Jim" Gray Jr., 71, of RD Morrisdale died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in the mountains of Tyrone on Aug. 3, 1948, a son of the late James Q., Sr and Mary Jane (Hazel) Gray.
He's survived by his wife, Barbara (Domblisky) Gray, and two children, Christopher Gray and his wife, Janna Gray of Morrisdale and Jennie Gray-Seshadri and her husband, Sudharsan of Ashburn, Va.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
