James R. English, age 84 of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his residence.



Born October 7, 1935 in Morrisdale, he was the son of the late Alvin C. and Elizabeth (Coble) English.



On September 4, 1953, in Maryland, he married Donna J. (Baumgardner) English who survives at home.



Also surviving are his children, James B. English and wife Candice, Morrisdale; Sandra L. Lumadue and husband Marvin, West Decatur; Debbie J. Williams and husband Rodger, Morrisdale; eleven grandchildren and twenty- nine great-grandchildren; his sister, Janet D. Fox and husband Gerald, Hillsboro, TN.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn and Donald English.



James loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church, Morrisdale RD, that he loved, along with the church family. He had worked for Warner Tree Service, Philipsburg from which he retired. He was a great baseball player and enjoyed fishing and gardening.



There will be no public visitation and services will be private for the family.



Family suggests memorial contributions be made to, Palestine United Methodist Church, c/o Paul Carr, 856 Big Run Road, Morrisdale, PA 16858.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store