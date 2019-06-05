|
James R. Garvey Jr., 59, of Osceola Mills died Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home.
Born Sept. 24, 1959 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Kathryn L. (Albright) Garvey of Philipsburg and James R. "Bud" Garvey Sr. and Nancy L. (McQuade) Garvey of Fairhope, Pa.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Julia D. Greene of Altoona and one son, James Hunter Garvey of Indiana, Pa.
The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Robert Bruinooge officiating.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
