James R. "Jim" Pratt


1958 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
James R. "Jim" Pratt Obituary
James R. "Jim" Pratt, 61, of Hyde died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born May 18, 1958 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Russell J. Pratt, M.D., and Emma M. (Tomlin) Kokinda.

On Aug. 21, 2004, he married Corrinna A. "Cori" (Beck) Pratt, and she survives along with two children, James and Jannell Pratt.

There will be no public visitation and a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from June 3 to June 6, 2019
