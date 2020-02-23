|
James R. Smith Jr., 61, of DuBois died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born April 14, 1958 in DuBois, he was the son of the late James "Jim" Smith Sr. and Mary (Ball) Smith of DuBois.
He was married to Roni (Fye) Smith, who survives along with three children, Christi Smith Borrero, Justin Smith and Eric Smith.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Treasure Lake Church with Pastor Dick Whitaker and Pastor David Ginn co-officiating.
The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020