Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Treasure Lake Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Smith Jr.


1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
James R. Smith Jr. Obituary
James R. Smith Jr., 61, of DuBois died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born April 14, 1958 in DuBois, he was the son of the late James "Jim" Smith Sr. and Mary (Ball) Smith of DuBois.

He was married to Roni (Fye) Smith, who survives along with three children, Christi Smith Borrero, Justin Smith and Eric Smith.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Treasure Lake Church with Pastor Dick Whitaker and Pastor David Ginn co-officiating.

The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -