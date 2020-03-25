|
James Rhule Shimmel Jr., 78, of Wallaceton, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home.
Born August 31, 1941 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late James R. Shimmel Sr. and Velda J. (Myers) Shimmel Kruez.
Following the covid-19 regulations, visitation and service is limited to immediate family. Pastor Ryan Parish will officiate at the private service. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Jim will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020