James Rhule Shimmel Jr.


1941 - 2020
James Rhule Shimmel Jr. Obituary
James Rhule Shimmel Jr., 78, of Wallaceton, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home.

Born August 31, 1941 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late James R. Shimmel Sr. and Velda J. (Myers) Shimmel Kruez.

Following the covid-19 regulations, visitation and service is limited to immediate family. Pastor Ryan Parish will officiate at the private service. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Jim will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
