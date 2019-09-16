|
|
|
James Winfield Burge, 93, of Morrisdale died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Ridgeview Eldercare & Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.
Born Aug. 25, 1926 in Morrisdale, he was a son of the late John and Rachel (Price) Burge.
He's survived by two daughters, Mary Rachelle "Shelly" Broderick and her husband, Thomas J. of Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Patricia Ann McKnight and her husband, Curtis F. of Morrisdale.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home with his son-in-law, Pastor Thomas J. Broderick officiating.
Burial will be at the Summit Hill Cemetery, Morrisdale.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, 2019