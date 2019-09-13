Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Resources
More Obituaries for Jameson Swatsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jameson Scott Swatsworth


1987 - 2019
Send Flowers
Jameson Scott Swatsworth Obituary
Jameson Scott Swatsworth, 31, of Coalport died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born Oct. 19, 1987 in Clearfield, he was the son of Jeffrey and Gloria (Bracken) Swatsworth.

Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Monday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with Mr. Dean Richards officiating.

Friends will be received from 7 p.m. Monday until the time of services at the funeral home.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jameson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.