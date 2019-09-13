|
Jameson Scott Swatsworth, 31, of Coalport died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Oct. 19, 1987 in Clearfield, he was the son of Jeffrey and Gloria (Bracken) Swatsworth.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Monday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with Mr. Dean Richards officiating.
Friends will be received from 7 p.m. Monday until the time of services at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019