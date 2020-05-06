Jane A. Hibner, age 93 of DuBois, PA died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.



Born on April 2, 1927 in Oshkosk, WI, she was the daughter of the late Wallace & Ruth (Corns) Dixon.



On March 6, 1947 she married David L. Hibner. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2012.



Due to our current circumstances, a private viewing and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Father Monty Sayers officiating.



Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.



