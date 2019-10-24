|
Jane Elizabeth Wisor, 76, of Bloomington died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at her residence.
Born Aug. 2, 1943 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Elsie (Meade) Hanes.
She wed James Wisor on May 4, 1990 and he survives along with a daughter, Terri Barrett of Curwensville.
There will be no public visitation. Graveside memorial services will be held in the Bloomington Cemetery at a later date.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019