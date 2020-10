Or Copy this URL to Share

Jane J. "Jackie" Fowler, 91, of Christ The King Manor, DuBois, PA and formerly of Clearfield, PA died on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Christ The King Manor in DuBois, PA.



Born on September 17, 1929 in Detroit, MI she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Glenolen (Patterson) Fink.



Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville, PA.

