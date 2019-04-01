Jane Lodico of Clearfield passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 92.



Born in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late James and Carmela (Fama) Maiorana.



She was the consummate role model, confidante and cheerleader. Her arms were always wide open to welcome family and friends into her home and into her life. She was artistic and had a love of beauty.



One of her many gifts was transforming the ordinary into something special, whether it be a room, an object or a meal. In her youth, she wrote poetry and sang in the choir.



She could tell the funniest stories with a flare that would flatten the room with laughter. She devoted every ounce of her energy into her commitment to her children and her grandchildren.



Deeply rooted in her faith, she guided the family quietly but with a will of iron on a path of love, patience and tenderness.



Her decisions were always based on what was right for all. Her legacy will be her capacity to love, give and transform.



She spent her earlier years in Clearfield and later created a new life in Washington, D.C., where she worked for the international law firm of Fulbright & Jaworski LLP as head receptionist. Upon retiring, she was honored as their official 'Ambassador to the World.'



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Boyce; five sisters, Rose Maiorana, Carrie Graves, Theresa Amon, Mary Waterworth-Whiting and Kathryn Maiorana; and three brothers, John, Anthony 'Nin' and Joseph Maiorana.



She's survived by two daughters, Terri Davis of Clearfield and Bethany Jones of Fairfax, Va.; four granddaughters, Melanie Boyce, Heather Nearhoof and her husband, Matthew, Natalie Jones and Amanda Jones; three great-grandchildren, Riley Paul-Cook, Maxwell Paul-Cook and Piper Jane Nearhoof; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, April 5 at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, located at 113 N. Third St., Clearfield.



A memorial mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at the St. Francis Catholic Church, located at 212 S. Front St., Clearfield.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Connie Lodico Boyce Memorial Scholarship and mailed to Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center, Lock Haven, PA 17745.



To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.