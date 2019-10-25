Home

Janet L. Young


1935 - 2019
Janet L. Young Obituary
Janet L. Young, 83, of Falls Creek died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at her home.

Born Oct. 27, 1935 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Hilliard) Allshouse.

On Jan. 21, 1968, she married Eugene H. "Shiner" Young, who survives along with two daughters, Pamela L. Young and Jeff Weaver of Punxsutawney and Marsha A. Disselhoff and her husband, Steve of Sabula.

A scriptural wake service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Edward Walk as celebrant.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019
