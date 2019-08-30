|
Janet Marie Gilbert, 56, of Amherst, N.Y., died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst, N.Y.
Born Oct. 10, 1962, in DuBois, she was the daughter of Charles and Mary (Hartzfeld) Gilbert. They survive.
Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor John Miller officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, 2019