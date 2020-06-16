Or Copy this URL to Share

Janet McCoy, 68, of Clearfield, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Born on September 22, 1951 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary "Sally" (Peachman) McCoy.



Family will receive friends Thursday from 5 until the time of service at 8 pm at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Ramey. Rev. Robert Ford will officiate. Burial will be private.

