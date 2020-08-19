Janice L. Taylor, 86, of Philipsburg, PA died on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA.



Born on July 14, 1934 in Youngstown, OH she was the daughter of the late Emerson and Georgia (Houdeshell) Buck. She married John R. "Bud" Taylor on May 30, 1953 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Philipsburg, PA. He preceded her in death on June 17, 2007.



The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA: with Pastor Donald Smith officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.



Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to funeral time at the funeral home.



Guests please remember social distancing.

