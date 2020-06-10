Janice LaVerne (Hartzfeld) Conklin
1927 - 2020
Janice LaVerne (Hartzfeld) Conklin, 92, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her home.

Born on August 20, 1927, in Luthersburg, PA, the 7th of 8 children of the late Joseph H. and Isma (Reitzel) Hartzfeld, Janice was born at home on the family farm, as were all of her siblings.

Services and Interment will be private. Interment will be in Mt. Joy Cemetery.

The family will plan a Memorial Service for later in the year.


