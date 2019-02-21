|
|
|
Janice Ruth Hugar, 72, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born July 1, 1946 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Arthur William and Ruth Marie (Goodman) Long.
Surviving are her children, Heather S. Hugar and Timothy J. Hugar, both of Morrisdale.
Family and friends will be received from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Monday at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Stephen DeSantis officiating.
Ms. Hugar will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery, Morrisdale, RD.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More