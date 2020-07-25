Jaxon Mitchell Cahill, age 3 months of DuBois, PA died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home.



Born on April 13, 2020, he was the son of Phillip and Chelsea (Hibbard) Cahill. They survive and live in DuBois.



Jaxon loved to be held and always had a smile on his face when he heard music.



Jaxon is also survived by his paternal grandparents; (Patrick Cahill of DuBois, PA and Pamela Vancore of Laingsburg, MI) and maternal grandparents; (Daniel Hibbard & his wife Chrissy and Pamela Riley Roberts & her wife Barbara all of DuBois, PA).



A private family visitation will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc



A private family funeral service will be held from Christ Lutheran Church with Pastors John and Amy Miller co-officiating.



Memorial donations in Jaxon's name may be made to Children's Hospital Neonatal Unit, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.



