Or Copy this URL to Share

Jean Croft, 85, of (South) Philipsburg, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.



Jean was born on October 3, 1934, in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Elmer L. and Ethel V. (Frank) Harper.



A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Interment will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store