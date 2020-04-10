|
|
Jean Elizabeth Robb, 91, of Clearfield passed away on March 17, 2020 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community.
She was born on September 17, 1928 in Yorkana, PA the daughter of the late Rev. Benjamin G. and Imogene (Miller) Hoffman.
Jean was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School class of 1946.
In 1951 she married Donal L. Robb of Clearfield. Together they raised four surviving children, Julie Brown of Lancaster, Jeanne Stock (John) of Warren, OH; Janelle Baker of Lancaster, and Donal Robb, Jr. (Karen) of Fincastle, VA.
She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Jean felt blessed to often be surrounded by her family.
In addition to her husband Don, who passed away in 2006, she was preceded in death by twin infant grandsons John Benjamin and Donal Andrew Stock.
She was an active member of the West Side United Methodist church where she enjoyed serving as a member of the Kitchen of Care Team.
Jean and Don were lifelong supporters of Clearfield Bison athletics.
Memorial donations may be made to the West Side United Methodist Church or the Arthur J. Weiss St. Wrestling Scholarship Fund at 216 S. Front Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date.
