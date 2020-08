Or Copy this URL to Share

Jean Elizabeth Shoffner, 81, of Philipsburg, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.



Born October 26, 1938 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Russell B. McGuire and Verna V. (Fleck) McGuire Swisher.



Honoring her wishes, there will be no public visitation and services will be private at the convenience of the family.

