Jean L. McDonald, age 94 of DuBois, PA died Friday, July 17th at Nelson's Golden Years.



Jean was born on May 6, 1926 in Bakers Summit, PA. She was the daughter of John and Rose (Klotz) Myers. She was proud to be from Bedford County, and enjoyed keeping in touch with her many relatives there.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 2 – 4 PM & 6 – 8 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing regulations will be observed.



A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 with Pastor Ed Bach officiating.



Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.





