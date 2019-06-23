Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Schmoke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean L. Schmoke


1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Jean L. Schmoke Obituary
Jean L. Schmoke, 76, a resident of the Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, and formerly of Karthaus, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the center surrounded by her family.

Born July 21, 1942 in Philipsburg, she's the daughter of the late John and Dorothey Maney Hahn.

Surviving are her children, John Schmoke and his wife, Karen of Allport; Dennis Schmoke and his companion, Leslie Taylor of Hawk Run; and Don Schmoke of Karthaus.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with the Rev. Vicki Beilfuss officiating.

Burial will be in Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery, Karthaus.
Published in Gant Daily from June 23 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.