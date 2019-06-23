|
Jean L. Schmoke, 76, a resident of the Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, and formerly of Karthaus, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the center surrounded by her family.
Born July 21, 1942 in Philipsburg, she's the daughter of the late John and Dorothey Maney Hahn.
Surviving are her children, John Schmoke and his wife, Karen of Allport; Dennis Schmoke and his companion, Leslie Taylor of Hawk Run; and Don Schmoke of Karthaus.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with the Rev. Vicki Beilfuss officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery, Karthaus.
Published in Gant Daily from June 23 to June 26, 2019
