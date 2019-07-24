Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Leach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Leach


1931 - 2019
Send Flowers
Jean Leach Obituary
Jean Leach, 88, of RD Philipsburg died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.

She was born July 8, 1931 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Harry I. and Vera (Vaughn) Greenawalt.

She's survived by two daughters, Kathy Droll of Woodland and Phyllis Greene and her husband, Merle of Bigler and two sons, Harry Jones and his wife, Roseann of West Decatur and Harold Heeman of Philipsburg.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Donald J. Smith officiating.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Umbria Cemetery, Osceola Mills.
Published in Gant Daily from July 24 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.