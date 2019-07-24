|
Jean Leach, 88, of RD Philipsburg died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.
She was born July 8, 1931 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Harry I. and Vera (Vaughn) Greenawalt.
She's survived by two daughters, Kathy Droll of Woodland and Phyllis Greene and her husband, Merle of Bigler and two sons, Harry Jones and his wife, Roseann of West Decatur and Harold Heeman of Philipsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Donald J. Smith officiating.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Umbria Cemetery, Osceola Mills.
Published in Gant Daily from July 24 to July 26, 2019