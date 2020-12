Or Copy this URL to Share

Jean M. Hess, 93, of Osceola Mills, PA died on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Windy Hill Village P.S.L. in Philipsburg, PA.



Born on August 24, 1927 in Osceola Mills, PA, she was the daughter of John W. and Daisy (Boozer) Millward. Her husband of 64 years Ralph J. Hess preceded her in death on March 22, 2016.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.

