Jean M. Matsko, 68, of DuBois died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.



Born Sept. 6, 1952 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late William and Betty Delansky.



There will be no public visitation and a private funeral service will be held.



The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



